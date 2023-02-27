Cobra Gold | U.S. Navy Sailors Tour HTMS Angthong

U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Joshua Grimes, a physician assistant with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, is pictured alongside a Royal Thai Navy Sailor during a tour of the Royal Thai Navy landing platform dock ship, HTMS Angthong (LPD 791), Gulf of Thailand, Feb. 28, 2023. The tour was part of a larger exchange of medical capabilities and operations between the U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy medical staff. Cobra Gold 23 provides a venue for the United States and partner nations to integrate our capabilities and build on our interoperability as we execute complex and realistic operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Madison Santamaria)

