Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cobra Gold | U.S. Navy Sailors Tour HTMS Angthong [Image 3 of 7]

    Cobra Gold | U.S. Navy Sailors Tour HTMS Angthong

    THAILAND

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Madison Santamaria 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    Royal Thai Navy Cmdr. Amnaj Ounmuang (left), commanding officer of the Royal Thai Navy landing platform dock ship, HTMS Angthong (LPD 791) greets U.S. Navy Sailors with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, during a tour of the Royal Thai Navy landing platform dock ship, HTMS Angthong (LPD 791) during exercise Cobra Gold 23, Gulf of Thailand, Feb. 28, 2023. The tour was part of a larger exchange of medical capabilities and operations between the U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy medical staff. Cobra Gold 23 provides a venue for the United States and partner nations to integrate our capabilities and build on our interoperability as we execute complex and realistic operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Madison Santamaria)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.04.2023 02:05
    Photo ID: 7662488
    VIRIN: 230228-M-MF519-2014
    Resolution: 6865x3862
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold | U.S. Navy Sailors Tour HTMS Angthong [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Madison Santamaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cobra Gold | U.S. Navy Sailors Tour HTMS Angthong
    Cobra Gold | U.S. Navy Sailors Tour HTMS Angthong
    Cobra Gold | U.S. Navy Sailors Tour HTMS Angthong
    Cobra Gold | U.S. Navy Sailors Tour HTMS Angthong
    Cobra Gold | U.S. Navy Sailors Tour HTMS Angthong
    Cobra Gold | U.S. Navy Sailors Tour HTMS Angthong
    Cobra Gold | U.S. Navy Sailors Tour HTMS Angthong

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    Royal Thai Navy
    US Navy
    3d MLG
    HTMS Angthong
    CG23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT