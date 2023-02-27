The 136th Enlisted Medical Corps Anniversary guest speaker, Master Sgt. Timothy R. Wood, medical operations Non-Commissioned officer (NCO) for the XVIII ABN Corps Surgeon Plans and Operations was presented with a plaque during a ceremony held at Womack Army Medical Center, Fort Bragg, North Carolina on March 1, 2023.
This work, WAMC celebrates 136th Enlisted Medical Corps Anniversary [Image 3 of 3], by Keisha Frith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
