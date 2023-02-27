WAMC celebrates 136th Enlisted Medical Corps Anniversary

Photo By Isaac Peterson | Sgt. 1st Class Janice Ka’ahanui and Pfc. Anna Nelson, the oldest and youngest...... read more read more Photo By Isaac Peterson | Sgt. 1st Class Janice Ka’ahanui and Pfc. Anna Nelson, the oldest and youngest medical enlisted Soldier, cut the cake using a ceremonial sword during the 13th Enlisted Medical Corps Anniversary Ceremony held at Womack Army Medical Center, Fort Bragg, North Carolina on March 1, 2023. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C --In honor of the 136th Enlisted Medical Corps Anniversary, the WAMC enlisted committee held a cake cutting ceremony in the Weaver Auditorium March 1.



WAMC Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Kasandra H. Boulier, expressed her thanks to the U.S. Army Enlisted Medical Corps for their sacrifice and contributions. She reminded them that what they do matter, regardless of their Military Occupational Specialty, they make a difference in the lives of the people they serve.



“More importantly, it makes a difference in the warfighter. It gives the warfighter the strength and the courage to go do what they know must be done, that is, to fight and win our nations wars,” said Boulier.



Guest speaker, Master Sgt. Timothy R. Wood is the medical operations Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) for the XVIII ABN Corps Surgeon Plans and Operations.



He shared with attendees what it meant to be an enlisted leader and how important it was for them to change, learn, grow, and spread the knowledge, so that their team would be able to survive without them.

“NCOs have established a legacy of been the backbone of the force," said Wood. “While officers assume the charge with responsibility for successes and failures of the unit, the NCOs and enlisted members are the ones that determine the outcome of success and failure every single time.”



During his address, he made note that it is critical for them to display high levels of competency, both tactically and technically, while exhibiting leadership qualities that foster growth and development for subordinates and junior officers.



“I want everyone to remember that the NCO Corps is exactly what we make it. It is designed to be flexible, dependable and most of all exceptional,” said Woods. “No other country in the world has an NCO Corps like ours and across all countries, both adversary and allies, their services all point to our NCO Corps as the strength of our military.”



In keeping with the Army tradition, the oldest and youngest enlisted medical Soldiers, Sgt. 1st Class Janice Ka’ ahanui and Pfc. Anna Nelson, cut the cake using a ceremonial sword concluding the ceremony.