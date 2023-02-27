Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WAMC celebrates 136th Enlisted Medical Corps Anniversary [Image 1 of 3]

    WAMC celebrates 136th Enlisted Medical Corps Anniversary

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Keisha Frith 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    Sgt. 1st Class Janice Ka’ahanui and Pfc. Anna Nelson, the oldest and youngest medical enlisted Soldier, cut the cake using a ceremonial sword during the 13th Enlisted Medical Corps Anniversary Ceremony held at Womack Army Medical Center, Fort Bragg, North Carolina on March 1, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 22:12
    Photo ID: 7662275
    VIRIN: 230301-O-EV225-620
    Resolution: 2813x2220
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WAMC celebrates 136th Enlisted Medical Corps Anniversary [Image 3 of 3], by Keisha Frith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    WAMC celebrates 136th Enlisted Medical Corps Anniversary
    WAMC celebrates 136th Enlisted Medical Corps Anniversary
    WAMC celebrates 136th Enlisted Medical Corps Anniversary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    WAMC celebrates 136th Enlisted Medical Corps Anniversary

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Womack Army Medical Center
    Fort Bragg Paraglide
    Army Medicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT