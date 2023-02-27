Sgt. 1st Class Janice Ka’ahanui and Pfc. Anna Nelson, the oldest and youngest medical enlisted Soldier, cut the cake using a ceremonial sword during the 13th Enlisted Medical Corps Anniversary Ceremony held at Womack Army Medical Center, Fort Bragg, North Carolina on March 1, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 22:12
|Photo ID:
|7662275
|VIRIN:
|230301-O-EV225-620
|Resolution:
|2813x2220
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WAMC celebrates 136th Enlisted Medical Corps Anniversary [Image 3 of 3], by Keisha Frith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
WAMC celebrates 136th Enlisted Medical Corps Anniversary
