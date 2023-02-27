Retired U.S. Army Col. Paris D. Davis shares a story with the Director of the Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Walter E. Piatt, at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel in Arlington, Va., March 1, 2023. Col. Davis will be awarded the Medal of Honor on March 3, 2023, at the White House for acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty while serving as a detachment commander with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), 1st Special Forces, during combat operations against an armed enemy in the vicinity of Bong Son, Republic of Vietnam, on June 17-18, 1965. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2023 Date Posted: 03.03.2023 21:57 Photo ID: 7662276 VIRIN: 230301-A-AJ780-0004 Resolution: 5141x3427 Size: 10.67 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Hometown: CLEVELAND, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Paris Davis arrives at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel [Image 6 of 6], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.