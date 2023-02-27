Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paris Davis arrives at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel [Image 5 of 6]

    Paris Davis arrives at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Bernardo Fuller 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Retired U.S. Army Col. Paris D. Davis and his daughter Regan Davis Hopper are welcomed by the Director of the Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Walter E. Piatt, at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel in Arlington, Va., March 1, 2023. Col. Davis will be awarded the Medal of Honor on March 3, 2023, at the White House for acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty while serving as a detachment commander with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), 1st Special Forces, during combat operations against an armed enemy in the vicinity of Bong Son, Republic of Vietnam, on June 17-18, 1965. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

    TAGS

    Medal of Honor
    White House
    Vietnam
    Special Forces
    Bernardo Fuller
    Walter Piatt
    Paris Davis

