Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Standing tall [Image 3 of 3]

    Standing tall

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Maj. Jonathon Daniell 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Spc. Frida Mejia, Apache Troop, 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, poses for a photo on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 29, 2022. She is a valued member in the Bronco team and continues to help her fellow Soldiers whenever possible.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 20:28
    Photo ID: 7662204
    VIRIN: 230123-A-OT725-892
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 771.03 KB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Standing tall [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Jonathon Daniell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Graduation
    Citizenship paperwork in hand
    Standing tall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bronco soldier finalizes citizenship through US Army

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Apache Troop
    US Army
    3-4 CAV
    Frida Mejia
    SPC Mejia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT