    Citizenship paperwork in hand [Image 2 of 3]

    Citizenship paperwork in hand

    HI, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2022

    Photo by Maj. Jonathon Daniell 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Spc. Frida Mejia poses for a photo after receiving her citizen documentation in Honolulu, Hawaii, Nov. 29, 2022. During Mejia's enlistment process with the Army, she learned she was missing some critical documents.

    Date Taken: 11.29.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 20:28
    Photo ID: 7662203
    VIRIN: 112922-A-A4472-001
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 788.22 KB
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Citizenship paperwork in hand [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Jonathon Daniell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Army
    3-4 CAV
    Frida Mejia
    Spc. Frida Mejia
    Makenna Dawes

