    Graduation [Image 1 of 3]

    Graduation

    GA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Spc. Frida Mejia, Apache Troop, 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, poses with her parents during her advanced individual training course at Fort Gordon, Ga., July 21, 2021.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 20:28
    Location: GA, US
    Citizenship
    US Army
    3-4 CAV
    Frida Mejia
    Spc. Frida Mejia

