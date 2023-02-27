Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Silent Drill Platoon performs at West Anchorage High [Image 4 of 8]

    Silent Drill Platoon performs at West Anchorage High

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2018

    Photo by Sgt. Menelik Collins 

    12th Marine Corps District

    Silent Drill Platoon Marines execute their drill sequence during the Battle Color Detachment’s performance at West Anchorage High School in Anchorage, Alaska, on March 3, 2023. This tour gives the Marine Corps the ability to connect with the American public and showcase those qualities that Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger mentioned in his Op-Ed: A National Call to Service. Showcasing that the personal characteristics and qualities developed during military service - leadership, self-discipline, perseverance - are even more relevant to a young person's future success as a college student, employee, or career military professional. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Menelik Collins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2018
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 20:31
    Photo ID: 7662192
    VIRIN: 230303-M-PR541-1009
    Resolution: 5871x3914
    Size: 13.23 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Silent Drill Platoon performs at West Anchorage High [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Menelik Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Silent Drill Platoon performs at West Anchorage High
    Silent Drill Platoon performs at West Anchorage High
    Silent Drill Platoon performs at West Anchorage High
    Silent Drill Platoon performs at West Anchorage High
    Silent Drill Platoon performs at West Anchorage High
    Silent Drill Platoon performs at West Anchorage High
    Silent Drill Platoon performs at West Anchorage High
    Silent Drill Platoon performs at West Anchorage High

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2023MarineBarracksTour

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT