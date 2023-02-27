U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Daniel Wilson speaks with Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon at West Anchorage High School in Anchorage, Alaska, on March 3, 2023. This tour gives the Marine Corps the ability to connect with the American public and showcase those qualities that Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger mentioned in his Op-Ed: A National Call to Service. Showcasing that the personal characteristics and qualities developed during military service - leadership, self-discipline, perseverance - are even more relevant to a young person's future success as a college student, employee, or career military professional. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Menelik Collins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2018 Date Posted: 03.03.2023 20:22 Photo ID: 7662201 VIRIN: 230303-M-PR541-1135 Resolution: 5410x3607 Size: 8.97 MB Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Silent Drill Platoon performs at West Anchorage High [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Menelik Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.