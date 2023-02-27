Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds train in El Centro [Image 28 of 30]

    Thunderbirds train in El Centro

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Dakota Carter 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the “Thunderbirds,” perform training at Naval Air Facility El Centro, California, March 3, 2023. The Thunderbirds and Blue Angels spent a week at NAF El Centro sharing best practices and exchanging lessons learned in preparation for the upcoming air show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota B. Carter)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 18:02
    Photo ID: 7662066
    VIRIN: 230303-F-IH091-1005
    Resolution: 6904x3730
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds train in El Centro [Image 30 of 30], by SrA Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    Air Force
    El Centro
    USAFADS

