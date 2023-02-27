The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the “Thunderbirds,” perform training at Naval Air Facility El Centro, California, Feb. 28, 2023. The Thunderbirds and Blue Angels spent a week at NAF El Centro sharing best practices and exchanging lessons learned in preparation for the upcoming air show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota B. Carter)
|02.28.2023
|03.03.2023 18:02
|7662064
|230228-F-IH091-2013
|8256x5504
|2.29 MB
|EL CENTRO, CA, US
|1
|0
This work, Thunderbirds train in El Centro [Image 30 of 30], by SrA Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
