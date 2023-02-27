Thunderbirds train in El Centro

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the “Thunderbirds,” perform training at Naval Air Facility El Centro, California, March 3, 2023. The Thunderbirds and Blue Angels spent a week at NAF El Centro sharing best practices and exchanging lessons learned in preparation for the upcoming air show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota B. Carter)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 18:02
|Photo ID:
|7662065
|VIRIN:
|230303-F-IH091-1004
|Resolution:
|7008x4411
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|EL CENTRO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
