AACS 2023 Senior Enlisted Forum in Dakar, Senegal

Togolese Repbulic Air Force Ajudant-Chef Gbati Tchapo, senior enlisted leader of the Togolese Republic Air Force, left, briefs the senior enlisted forum at the African Air Chiefs Symposium 2023, March 1, 2023, in Dakar, Senegal. The purpose of the senior enlisted forum is to collaborate in pursuit of solutions for shared challenges across enlisted forces in Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)

