AACS 2023 Senior Enlisted Forum in Dakar, Senegal

Côte d'Ivoire Air Force Chief Warrant Okoue Denis, senior enlisted leader of the Côte d'Ivoire Air Force presents Senegalese Air Force Ajudant-Major Allasane Ndiaye, senior enlisted leader of the Senegalese Air Force with a gift of appreciation during the senior enlisted forum at the African Air Chiefs Symposium 2023, March 1, 2023, in Dakar, Senegal. The purpose of the senior enlisted forum is to collaborate in pursuit of solutions for shared challenges across enlisted forces in Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)

