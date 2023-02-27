AACS 2023 Senior Enlisted Forum in Dakar, Senegal

Senegalese Air Force Ajudant-Major Alassane Ndiaye, senior enlisted leader of the Senegalese Air Force, middle, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin Hedden, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa command chief, right, give opening comments during the senior enlisted forum at the African Air Chiefs Symposium 2023, March 1, 2023, in Dakar, Senegal. The purpose of the Senior Enlisted Forum is to collaborate in pursuit of solutions for shared challenges across enlisted forces in Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)

