    AACS 2023 Senior Enlisted Forum in Dakar, Senegal [Image 1 of 3]

    AACS 2023 Senior Enlisted Forum in Dakar, Senegal

    DAKAR, SENEGAL

    03.02.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Adkins 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Senegalese Air Force Ajudant-Major Alassane Ndiaye, senior enlisted leader of the Senegalese Air Force, middle, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin Hedden, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa command chief, right, give opening comments during the senior enlisted forum at the African Air Chiefs Symposium 2023, March 1, 2023, in Dakar, Senegal. The purpose of the Senior Enlisted Forum is to collaborate in pursuit of solutions for shared challenges across enlisted forces in Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 12:10
    TAGS

    Africa
    USAFE
    AFRICOM
    Senegal
    AAAF
    AACS 22

