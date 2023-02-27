Program Deputy Manager Soldier Clothing and Individual Equipment fits and issues Cold Temperature and Arctic Protection Systems (CTAPS) to a soldier with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division in Ft. Wainwright, AK. Feb. 16, 2023. CTAPS allows war fighters to effectively operate and sustain combat operations in extreme conditions.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 10:16
|Photo ID:
|7660658
|VIRIN:
|230216-A-AB981-510
|Resolution:
|6367x4268
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
Web Views:
|0
Downloads:
|0
This work, PEO Soldier issues CTAPS to 11th Airborne Division [Image 7 of 7], by Zachary Catron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
