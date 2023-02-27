PEO Soldier issues CTAPS to 11th Airborne Division

Program Deputy Manager Soldier Clothing and Individual Equipment fits and issues Cold Temperature and Arctic Protection Systems (CTAPS) to a soldier with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division in Ft. Wainwright, AK. Feb. 16, 2023. CTAPS allows war fighters to effectively operate and sustain combat operations in extreme conditions.



Date Taken: 02.14.2023 Date Posted: 03.03.2023 Photo ID: 7660662 Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US by Zachary Catron