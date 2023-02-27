Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PEO Soldier issues CTAPS to 11th Airborne Division [Image 5 of 7]

    PEO Soldier issues CTAPS to 11th Airborne Division

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Zachary Catron 

    PEO Soldier

    Program Deputy Manager Soldier Clothing and Individual Equipment fits and issues Cold Temperature and Arctic Protection Systems (CTAPS) to a soldier with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division in Ft. Wainwright, AK. Feb. 16, 2023. CTAPS allows war fighters to effectively operate and sustain combat operations in extreme conditions.

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Arctic Angels Equipped with Newest Extreme Cold Weather Gear

