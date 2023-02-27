Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Basham visits 501st CSW [Image 6 of 17]

    Lt. Gen. Basham visits 501st CSW

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven L. Basham, left, Deputy Commander, United States European Command, presents a coin to a member of the 501st Combat Support Wing at RAF Alconbury, England, Feb. 16, 2023. Basham visited the 501st Combat Support Wing to recognize exceptional members and to learn more about the unique mission of the 501st CSW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Andrejcik)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 05:53
    Photo ID: 7660262
    VIRIN: 230216-F-VS137-1006
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
    This work, Lt. Gen. Basham visits 501st CSW [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    England
    EUCOM
    U.S. Air Force
    RAF Alconbury
    501st Combat Support Wing

