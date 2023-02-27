Lt. Gen. Basham visits 501st CSW

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven L. Basham, left, Deputy Commander, United States European Command, presents a coin to a member of the 501st Combat Support Wing at RAF Alconbury, England, Feb. 16, 2023. Basham visited the 501st Combat Support Wing to recognize exceptional members and to learn more about the unique mission of the 501st CSW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Andrejcik)

