Lt. Gen. Basham visits 501st CSW

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven L. Basham, center, Deputy Commander, United States European Command, poses for a photo with members from the 423d Force Support Squadron at RAF Alconbury, England, Feb. 16, 2023. Basham visited the 501st Combat Support Wing to recognize exceptional members and to learn more about the unique mission of the 501st CSW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 03.03.2023