A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepares to deice a KC-135 Stratotanker at Fairchild Air Force Base, Feb. 28, 2023. Fairchild's 92nd AMXS is responsible for the continuous maintenance and preparation of Fairchild's KC-135 fleet, ensuring the aircraft are mission ready at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 16:23
|Photo ID:
|7659246
|VIRIN:
|230228-F-WH061-1190
|Resolution:
|5734x3815
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 92nd AMXS Prepares KC-135 Stratotankers [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT