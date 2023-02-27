92nd AMXS Prepares KC-135 Stratotankers

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepares to deice a KC-135 Stratotanker at Fairchild Air Force Base, Feb. 28, 2023. Fairchild's 92nd AMXS is responsible for the continuous maintenance and preparation of Fairchild's KC-135 fleet, ensuring the aircraft are mission ready at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

