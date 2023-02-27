Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    92nd AMXS Prepares KC-135 Stratotankers [Image 3 of 5]

    92nd AMXS Prepares KC-135 Stratotankers

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker is deiced by Airmen from the 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Fairchild Air Force Base, Feb. 28, 2023. Fairchild's 92nd AMXS is responsible for the continuous maintenance and preparation of Fairchild's KC-135 fleet, ensuring the aircraft are mission ready at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 16:23
    Photo ID: 7659245
    VIRIN: 230228-F-WH061-1156
    Resolution: 5898x3924
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 92nd AMXS Prepares KC-135 Stratotankers [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Crew Chief
    KC-135
    Fairchild
    AMXS
    Deice

