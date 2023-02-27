92nd AMXS Prepares KC-135 Stratotankers

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker is deiced by Airmen from the 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Fairchild Air Force Base, Feb. 28, 2023. Fairchild's 92nd AMXS is responsible for the continuous maintenance and preparation of Fairchild's KC-135 fleet, ensuring the aircraft are mission ready at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

Date Taken: 02.28.2023
Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US