    92nd AMXS Prepares KC-135 Stratotankers [Image 2 of 5]

    92nd AMXS Prepares KC-135 Stratotankers

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepares to deice a KC-135 Stratotanker at Fairchild Air Force Base, Feb. 28, 2023. Fairchild's 92nd AMXS is responsible for the continuous maintenance and preparation of Fairchild's KC-135 fleet, ensuring the aircraft are mission ready at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 16:23
    Photo ID: 7659244
    VIRIN: 230228-F-WH061-1135
    Resolution: 5905x3929
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 92nd AMXS Prepares KC-135 Stratotankers [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Crew Chief
    KC-135
    Fairchild
    AMXS
    Deice

