55th International Association of Military Mountain Schools Conference Opening Ceremony

Military members attending the 55th International Association of Military Mountain Schools Conference stand for the playing of the national anthem for each attending country, Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho, Vt., Feb. 22, 2023. The Vermont Army National Guard hosted the 55th IAMMS conference at the Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho, and surrounding areas in Vermont from Feb. 20-24. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Nathan Rivard)

