55th International Association of Military Mountain Schools Conference Opening Ceremony

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, Vermont National Guard adjutant general, speaks during the opening ceremony of the 55th International Association of Military Mountain Schools, Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho, Vt., Feb. 20, 2023. The Vermont Army National Guard hosted the 55th IAMMS conference at the Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho, and surrounding areas in Vermont from Feb. 20-24. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Nathan Rivard)

Date Taken: 02.20.2023
Location: JERICHO, VT, US