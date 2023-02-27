Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    55th International Association of Military Mountain Schools Conference Ice Climbing [Image 6 of 13]

    55th International Association of Military Mountain Schools Conference Ice Climbing

    JEFFERSONVILLE, VT, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Nathan Rivard 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    Military members attending the 55th International Association of Military Mountain Schools Conference ice climb on terrain created by natural waterfalls, Jeffersonville, Vt., Feb. 22, 2023. The Vermont Army National Guard hosted the 55th IAMMS conference at the Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho, and surrounding areas in Vermont from Feb. 20-24. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Nathan Rivard)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 55th International Association of Military Mountain Schools Conference Ice Climbing [Image 13 of 13], by 1LT Nathan Rivard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mountain
    Vermont National Guard
    Army Mountain Warfare School
    VTNG
    IAMMS
    International Association Military Mountain Schools

