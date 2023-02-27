USO provides care packages to those affected by the earthquakes in Turkiye

U.S. Army Soldiers, Loads a UH-60M Blackhawk with care packages provided by the United Service Organization (USO) in Incirlik Air Base, Feb 28, 2023. The USO supports the 1AD CAB along with other military units that provide dynamic lift capability in direct support of USAID and Turkish relief efforts, to those affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye. 1AD CAB is one of several U.S. military units supporting Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2), operating under U.S. Sixth Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR), and U.S. European Command as part of the international Turkish disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)

