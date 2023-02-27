Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO provides care packages to those affected by the earthquakes in Turkiye

    TURKEY

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Spc. William Thompson 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Soderquist works alongside United Service Organization (USO) workers in Incirlik Air Base, Feb 28, 2023. The USO supports the 1AD CAB along other military units that provide dynamic lift capability in direct support of USAID and Turkish relief efforts, to those affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye. 1AD CAB is one of several U.S. military units supporting Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2), operating under U.S. Sixth Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR), and U.S. European Command as part of the international Turkish disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)

    This work, USO provides care packages to those affected by the earthquakes in Turkiye [Image 6 of 6], by SPC William Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

