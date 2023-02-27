AER pizza parties and donut days used to raise morale and money

U.S. Army Maj. Nicolas Joseph Fiore (right), secretary of the general staff, for the Eighth Army Division, speaks with members of the Army Emergency Relief (AER) during a kick off ceremony for their annual campaign, March 1. AER, originally founded in 1942, has raised over $2 billion since its inception to help Army families in need. Grants, interest-free loans, and scholarships are available to Army families facing financial distress. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)
