    AER pizza parties and donut days used to raise morale and money [Image 3 of 3]

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Stanley James 

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. Army Maj. Nicolas Joseph Fiore (right), secretary of the general staff, for the Eighth Army Division, speaks with members of the Army Emergency Relief (AER) during a kick off ceremony for their annual campaign, March 1. AER, originally founded in 1942, has raised over $2 billion since its inception to help Army families in need. Grants, interest-free loans, and scholarships are available to Army families facing financial distress. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 23:49
    Photo ID: 7657770
    VIRIN: 230301-A-IM154-1068
    Resolution: 7793x5195
    Size: 23.07 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AER pizza parties and donut days used to raise morale and money [Image 3 of 3], by Stanley James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    USAG Humphreys
    AER
    Camp Humphreys
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P

