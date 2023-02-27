Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AER pizza parties and donut days used to raise morale and money

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Stanley James 

    USAG Humphreys

    Retired Sgt. 1st Class Terence S. Harris, formerly the retention noncommissioned officer of the 2nd Cavalry Brigade, celebrates his retirement and shares how his daughter received a scholarship through Army Emergency Relief, during the AER annual campaign kickoff, March 1, at the 8th Army Division headquarters. AER, originally founded in 1942, has raised over $2 billion since its inception to help Army families in need. Grants, interest-free loans, and scholarships are available to Army families facing financial distress. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)

