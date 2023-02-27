Retired Sgt. 1st Class Terence S. Harris, formerly the retention noncommissioned officer of the 2nd Cavalry Brigade, celebrates his retirement and shares how his daughter received a scholarship through Army Emergency Relief, during the AER annual campaign kickoff, March 1, at the 8th Army Division headquarters. AER, originally founded in 1942, has raised over $2 billion since its inception to help Army families in need. Grants, interest-free loans, and scholarships are available to Army families facing financial distress. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2023 Date Posted: 03.01.2023 23:49 Photo ID: 7657768 VIRIN: 230301-A-IM154-1032 Resolution: 5053x3369 Size: 9.04 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AER pizza parties and donut days used to raise morale and money [Image 3 of 3], by Stanley James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.