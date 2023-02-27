AER pizza parties and donut days used to raise morale and money

U.S. Army Col. Daryl Devera-Waden (left), U.S. Forces Korea Acquisition Management Chief and Command Sgt. Maj. Nickea K. Harris, 411th Contracting Brigade command sergeant major, fill out forms during the Camp Humphreys 2023 Army Emergency Relief (AER) campaign at Eighth Army Headquarters on March 1,2023. AER, originally founded in 1942, has raised over $2 billion since its inception to help Army families in need. Grants, interest-free loans, and scholarships are available to Army families facing financial distress. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)

Date Taken: 03.01.2023
Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR