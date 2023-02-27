U.S. Space Force Col. Rob Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, and Joyce Hicks, Chief Master Sergeant Hick's daughter, cut the ribbon at the renaming ceremony of the Airman Leadership School on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 1, 2023. The school was renamed in honor of the late Chief Master Sergeant Hicks, who was a Tuskegee Airman that retired at Vandenberg after 28 years of service. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2023 Date Posted: 03.01.2023 19:33 Photo ID: 7657587 VIRIN: 230301-F-XI961-1193 Resolution: 4486x2984 Size: 4.66 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vandenberg Airman Leadership School Renames in Honor of Tuskegee Airman Arthur Hicks [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.