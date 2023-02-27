Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg Airman Leadership School Renames in Honor of Tuskegee Airman Arthur Hicks [Image 1 of 2]

    Vandenberg Airman Leadership School Renames in Honor of Tuskegee Airman Arthur Hicks

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Rob Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, speaks at the renaming ceremony of Vandenberg's Airman Leadership School March 1, 2023, on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. The renaming ceremony was in honor of the late Chief Master Sergeant Arthur Hicks, a former Tuskegee Airman that retired at Vandenberg after 28 years of service. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 19:33
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    ceremony
    leadership
    vandenberg
    tuskegee airman
    als
    renaming

