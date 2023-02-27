U.S. Space Force Col. Rob Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, speaks at the renaming ceremony of Vandenberg's Airman Leadership School March 1, 2023, on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. The renaming ceremony was in honor of the late Chief Master Sergeant Arthur Hicks, a former Tuskegee Airman that retired at Vandenberg after 28 years of service. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman1st Class Kadielle Shaw)
Vandenberg Airman Leadership School Renames in Honor of Tuskegee Airman Arthur Hicks
