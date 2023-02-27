Retired U.S. Army Col. Paris D. Davis conducts media training at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Feb. 27, 2023. Col. Davis was accompanied by his daughter Regan Davis Hopper. Col. Davis will be awarded the Medal of Honor on March 3, 2023, at the White House for acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty while serving as a detachment commander with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), 1st Special Forces, during combat operations against an armed enemy in the vicinity of Bong Son, Republic of Vietnam, on 17-18 June 1965. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2023 Date Posted: 03.01.2023 19:20 Photo ID: 7657536 VIRIN: 230227-A-AJ780-0010 Resolution: 4427x2951 Size: 12.52 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Hometown: CLEVELAND, OH, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Paris Davis trains for Medal of Honor media interviews [Image 10 of 10], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.