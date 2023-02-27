Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Paris Davis trains for Medal of Honor media interviews [Image 9 of 10]

    Paris Davis trains for Medal of Honor media interviews

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Bernardo Fuller 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Retired U.S. Army Col. Paris D. Davis conducts media training at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Feb. 27, 2023. Col. Davis was accompanied by his daughter Regan Davis Hopper. Col. Davis will be awarded the Medal of Honor on March 3, 2023, at the White House for acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty while serving as a detachment commander with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), 1st Special Forces, during combat operations against an armed enemy in the vicinity of Bong Son, Republic of Vietnam, on 17-18 June 1965. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 19:20
    Photo ID: 7657535
    VIRIN: 230227-A-AJ780-0009
    Resolution: 2793x4190
    Size: 11.63 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Hometown: CLEVELAND, OH, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paris Davis trains for Medal of Honor media interviews [Image 10 of 10], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Paris Davis trains for Medal of Honor media interviews
    Paris Davis trains for Medal of Honor media interviews
    Paris Davis trains for Medal of Honor media interviews
    Paris Davis trains for Medal of Honor media interviews
    Paris Davis trains for Medal of Honor media interviews
    Paris Davis trains for Medal of Honor media interviews
    Paris Davis trains for Medal of Honor media interviews
    Paris Davis trains for Medal of Honor media interviews
    Paris Davis trains for Medal of Honor media interviews
    Paris Davis trains for Medal of Honor media interviews

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medal of Honor
    White House
    Vietnam
    Special Forces
    Bernardo Fuller
    Paris Davis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT