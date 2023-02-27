Forward Tiger 23

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli, 23rd Air Expeditionary Wing public affairs mass communication specialist, smiles with a group of students at the Port Royal Primary and Infant School in Port Royal Jamaica, Feb. 27, 2023. During Operation Forward Tiger, an Airman from the 23rd Air Expeditionary Wing teamed with Canadian Armed Forces to visit the children who attend the school to donate recreational equipment and discuss the importance of education and values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli)

