Forward Tiger 23

A group of students from the Port Royal Primary and Infant School smile for a photo in Port Royal Jamaica, Feb. 27, 2023. During Operation Forward Tiger, an Airman from the 23rd Air Expeditionary Wing teamed with Canadian Armed Forces to visit the children who attend the school to donate recreational equipment and discuss the importance of education and values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli)

Date Taken: 02.27.2023 Date Posted: 03.01.2023 Photo ID: 7656883 by A1C Courtney Sebastianelli