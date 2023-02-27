Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forward Tiger 23 [Image 10 of 12]

    Forward Tiger 23

    JAMAICA

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    The entrance to the Port Royal Primary and Infant School sits in Port Royal Jamaica, Feb. 27, 2023. During Operation Forward Tiger, an Airman from the 23rd Air Expeditionary Wing teamed with Canadian Armed Forces to visit the children who attend the school to donate recreational equipment and discuss the importance of education and values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 14:56
    Photo ID: 7656885
    VIRIN: 230227-F-NU502-2115
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 13.97 MB
    Location: JM
    This work, Forward Tiger 23 [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Forward Tiger 23
    Lead WIng 23

