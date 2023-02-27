230228-N-TC338-1163

MERSIN, Türkiye (Feb. 28, 2023) Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Christian AmbrizAmbriz, from Lawton, Okla., directs a supply offload after the USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) arrived in Mersin, Türkiye to deliver relief supplies to Turkish authorities for those affected by the earthquakes, Feb. 28, 2023. At the request of the Turkish government, the Hershel “Woody” Williams is one of several U.S. military units, operating under U.S. Sixth Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR), and U.S. European Command as part of the Turkish earthquake relief efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner D. Blake/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2023 Date Posted: 03.01.2023 04:43 Photo ID: 7655856 VIRIN: 230228-N-TC338-1163 Resolution: 6558x5246 Size: 684.41 KB Location: MERSIN, TR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TurkiyeHADR [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.