    TurkiyeHADR [Image 7 of 9]

    TurkiyeHADR

    MERSIN, TURKEY

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Blake 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    230228-N-TC338-1088
    MERSIN, Türkiye (Feb. 28, 2023) Command Master Chief Terry Vines oversees the brow during a supply offload after the USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) arrived in Mersin, Türkiye to deliver relief supplies to Turkish authorities for those affected by the earthquakes, Feb. 28, 2023. At the request of the Turkish government, the Hershel “Woody” Williams is one of several U.S. military units, operating under U.S. Sixth Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR), and U.S. European Command as part of the Turkish earthquake relief efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner D. Blake/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 04:44
    Photo ID: 7655861
    VIRIN: 230228-N-TC338-1088
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: MERSIN, TR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TurkiyeHADR [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hershel &ldquo;Woody&rdquo; Williams delivers supplies to T&uuml;rkiye

