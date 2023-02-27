Raptors depart for Agile Reaper 23-1

A U.S. Air Force 525th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-22A Raptor taxis on the flightline to depart for Agile Reaper 23-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 1, 2023. Exercises such as AR 23-1 support the Air Force’s requirement for expeditionary skills necessary to operate outside of military installations. Airmen must have diverse skills that enable them to operate in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

