A U.S. Air Force 525th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-22A Raptor taxis on the flightline to depart for Agile Reaper 23-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 1, 2023. Exercises such as AR 23-1 support the Air Force’s requirement for expeditionary skills necessary to operate outside of military installations. Airmen must have diverse skills that enable them to operate in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 02:12
|Photo ID:
|7655742
|VIRIN:
|230301-F-VQ804-1250
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Raptors depart for Agile Reaper 23-1 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
