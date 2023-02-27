A U.S. Air Force 525th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-22A Raptor departs for Agile Reaper 23-1 from Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 1, 2023. AR 23-1 presents an opportunity for Airmen from the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing to practice and execute their ability to rapidly move personnel, material, equipment and aircraft to, from and within a theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 02:13
|Photo ID:
|7655741
|VIRIN:
|230301-F-VQ804-1403
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Raptors depart for Agile Reaper 23-1 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
