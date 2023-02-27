Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raptors depart for Agile Reaper 23-1 [Image 7 of 9]

    Raptors depart for Agile Reaper 23-1

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force 525th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-22A Raptor departs for Agile Reaper 23-1 from Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 1, 2023. AR 23-1 presents an opportunity for Airmen from the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing to practice and execute their ability to rapidly move personnel, material, equipment and aircraft to, from and within a theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 02:13
    Photo ID: 7655741
    VIRIN: 230301-F-VQ804-1403
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raptors depart for Agile Reaper 23-1 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Raptors depart for Agile Reaper 23-1
    Raptors depart for Agile Reaper 23-1
    Raptors depart for Agile Reaper 23-1
    Raptors depart for Agile Reaper 23-1
    Raptors depart for Agile Reaper 23-1
    Raptors depart for Agile Reaper 23-1
    Raptors depart for Agile Reaper 23-1
    Raptors depart for Agile Reaper 23-1
    Raptors depart for Agile Reaper 23-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBER
    3WG
    ReadyAF
    3AEWAgileReaper
    AR23-1
    MCA3AEW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT