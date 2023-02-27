Raptors depart for Agile Reaper 23-1

A U.S. Air Force 525th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-22A Raptor departs for Agile Reaper 23-1 from Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 1, 2023. AR 23-1 presents an opportunity for Airmen from the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing to practice and execute their ability to rapidly move personnel, material, equipment and aircraft to, from and within a theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

Date Taken: 03.01.2023
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
by A1C Tylir Meyer