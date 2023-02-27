Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raptors depart for Agile Reaper 23-1 [Image 6 of 9]

    Raptors depart for Agile Reaper 23-1

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Airman 1st Class Khyrese Roberts, 525th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant dedicated crew chief, conducts pre-flight inspections on an F-22A Raptor at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 1, 2023. Agile Reaper 23-1 is the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing’s effort to exercise agile combat employment and allows personnel to rehearse capabilities to provide air dominance, global mobility and command and control for the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 02:13
    Photo ID: 7655740
    VIRIN: 230301-F-VQ804-1130
    Resolution: 6373x4249
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Raptors depart for Agile Reaper 23-1 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JBER
    3WG
    ReadyAF
    3AEWAgileReaper
    AR23-1
    MCA3AEW

