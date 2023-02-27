Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fixed Wing Joint Operation [Image 5 of 5]

    Fixed Wing Joint Operation

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    230217-N-NO803-1004 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 17, 2023) F/A-18 Super Hornets from the "Fighting Redcocks" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22, an F/A-18F Super Hornet from the "Mighty Shrikes" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94, an E/A-18G Growler from the "Cougars" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139, F-35B Lightening IIs from the "Flying Leathernecks" of Marine Strike Fighter Squadron (VMFA) 122 and Air Force B-1B Lancers from 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron (34th EBS) fly in formation during an all-domain joint exercise, demonstrating unique theater-wide multi-discipline high-end warfighting capability, maritime superiority, power projection, speed of maneuver and readiness. VFA 22, 94, and VAQ 139 are attached to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, currently underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo)

    VIRIN: 230217-N-NO803-1004
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fixed Wing Joint Operation [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    readiness
    power projection
    maritime superiority
    multi-discipline
    speed of maneuver

