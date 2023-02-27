230217-N-NO803-1003 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 17, 2023) F/A-18 Super Hornets from the "Fighting Redcocks" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22, an F/A-18F Super Hornet from the "Mighty Shrikes" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94, an E/A-18G Growler from the "Cougars" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139, F-35B Lightening IIs from the "Flying Leathernecks" of Marine Strike Fighter Squadron (VMFA) 122 and Air Force B-1B Lancers from 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron (34th EBS) fly in formation during an all-domain joint exercise, demonstrating unique theater-wide multi-discipline high-end warfighting capability, maritime superiority, power projection, speed of maneuver and readiness. VFA 22, 94, and VAQ 139 are attached to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, currently underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2000 Date Posted: 03.01.2023 01:08 Photo ID: 7655729 VIRIN: 230217-N-NO803-1003 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.36 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fixed Wing Joint Operation [Image 5 of 5], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.