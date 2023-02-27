230225-N-PR613-1005 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Feb. 25, 2023) Lt. j.g. Hannah Davenport gives an order from the pilothouse of guided missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, Feb. 25, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Connor Doherty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2023 Date Posted: 03.01.2023 01:11 Photo ID: 7655725 VIRIN: 230225-N-PR613-1005 Resolution: 2594x2024 Size: 693.38 KB Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Hamilton transits the Strait of Hormuz [Image 3 of 3], by ENS Connor Doherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.